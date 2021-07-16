Man killed over minor dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A 22-year-old boy was killed over a minor issue in Khushab police limits.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Wahab of Wapda Colony Khushab had an altercation with his friend Ghulam Murtaza over a minor issue a few days back.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words and ,in a fit of rage, Ghulam Murtaza shot Wahab dead and fled the scene. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case.