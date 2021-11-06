Man killed over minor dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed over a minor issue in Jhawariyan police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Riaz, resident of Kahoot village, had an altercation with Sheraz over a minor dispute few days back.

On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage, accused Sheraz and and his friend Shahbaz shot dead Riaz and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Police had registered a case and started investigation.