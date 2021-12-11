Man killed over minor dispute:

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was killed over a minor issue in Quaidabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed over a minor issue in Quaidabad police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Amir Hayyat of Awanabad village had an altercation with his friend Muhammad Ijaz over a minor issue a few days back.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage, Amir shot dead Ijaz and fled.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police launched investigation.