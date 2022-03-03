Man killed over minor dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed over a minor dispute here in the precincts of Shahpur police station.

Police said on Thursday that Khizar Hayyat, resident of Kot Bhai khan village, had an altercation with a man Usman over a minor issue. In a fit of rage Usman shot dead Khizar and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem. Police registered case against the accused.