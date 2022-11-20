Man killed over minor dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was stabbed to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon over a minor dispute at Basti Dinpur of Peer Jahanian on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Asif resident of Basti Dinpur had dispute with Shahid Pathan of the same locality over debt of Rs 3500 only.

On Sunday, after exchange of hot arguments, the accused Shahid Pathan attacked Asif and stabbed him to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. The accused also injured decreased Asif's brother Shaukat when he tried to resist the murder attempt.

The police concerned reached the spot and arrested accused along with the weapon used in the murder, however, the body has been sent to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh for autopsy, police sources added.