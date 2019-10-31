Man killed over minor dispute in Khanewal

A person was killed due to firing over brawl between labourers on minor dispute near Jamal Industry Mian Channu here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : A person was killed due to firing over brawl between labourers on minor dispute near Jamal Industry Mian Channu here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, labourers of local factory brawl over minor dispute and a person namely Ubaid r/o Faisalabad sustained bullet injuries and died.