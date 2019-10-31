UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Minor Dispute In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:44 PM

Man killed over minor dispute in Khanewal

A person was killed due to firing over brawl between labourers on minor dispute near Jamal Industry Mian Channu here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : A person was killed due to firing over brawl between labourers on minor dispute near Jamal Industry Mian Channu here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, labourers of local factory brawl over minor dispute and a person namely Ubaid r/o Faisalabad sustained bullet injuries and died.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Died Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA, Spanish companies explore sustainable energy ..

30 minutes ago

UAE ensures clean drinking water to Yemen&#039;s R ..

30 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution nine-month net profit increases ..

30 minutes ago

Wafaq-ul-Madaris demands high-powered committee to ..

19 minutes ago

First private LNG shipment likely to arrive by mon ..

19 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Ukraine Must Protect Minority Lang ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.