Man Killed Over Minor Dispute In Khanewal
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:44 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : A person was killed due to firing over brawl between labourers on minor dispute near Jamal Industry Mian Channu here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, labourers of local factory brawl over minor dispute and a person namely Ubaid r/o Faisalabad sustained bullet injuries and died.