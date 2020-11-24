Man killed over minor dispute in sargodha

A man was killed by his younger brother over a minor dispute in Bhalwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was killed by his younger brother over a minor dispute in Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Nadeem resident of Bhalwal had an altercation with his elder brother Tariq over planting tube well water in the fields without his permission.

After exchange of hot words, Nadeem killed his brother Tariq by firing and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case against the accused and started raids for his arrest.