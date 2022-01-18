UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Minor Dispute In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 04:43 PM

A man was killed over a minor dispute, in the jurisdiction of Johrabad police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed over a minor dispute, in the jurisdiction of Johrabad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Zafar, resident of Hadali village had an altercation with Amir over a cockfight. In a fit of grudge, Amir shot dead Zafar and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

