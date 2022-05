FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed during a scuffle between two groups in a village in Khurrianwala police precincts on Thursday.

According to police, a dispute erupted between two farmer groups over storing wheat straw in 77-Lohke, which left 30-year-old Ashraf dead. The attackers managed to escape. Police shifted the body to hospital and started investigation.