Man Killed Over Monetary Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was tortured to death over a monetary dispute, in the limits of Quaidabad police station.
Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Nasir (50), resident of Okhali village had a monetary dispute with Allah Bakhsh. After an altercation, the latter's killed the former by hitting bricks in the head.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.