Man killed over monetary dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was tortured to death over a monetary dispute, in the limits of Quaidabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Nasir (50), resident of Okhali village had a monetary dispute with Allah Bakhsh. After an altercation, the latter's killed the former by hitting bricks in the head.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.