Man Killed Over Monetary Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 02:58 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed over a monetary dispute here in the limits of Saddar Pattoki police station.

Police said here on Friday that Riaz Malik r/o chak Gahlan Nokey had old monetary dispute with one Abdul Rahim.

On the day of incident, Abdul Rahim along with his accomplices Abdul Kareem, Muhammad Saleem and others had an altercation over the issue. In a fit of rage, they attacked with Riaz with batons and hit him to death.

On getting information police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

