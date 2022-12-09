UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Monetary Dispute

Published December 09, 2022

Man killed over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth has clubbed to death his father reportedly over a monetary dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Habib-ur-Rehman allegedly hit the head of his father Lal Khan resident of Chak No.

396-GB, with a club when he was taking asleep in the house. As a result, 62-year-old Lal Khan received critical injuries and died on-the-spotbefore getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder, he added.

