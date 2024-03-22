Man Killed Over Monetary Dispute
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man was killed over monetary dispute in knife attack here under the jurisdiction of factory area on Friday.
Police spokesperson said that Naveed (29) had taken Rs,10,000 rupees as loan from Mazahar Hussain few days ago.
On the day of incident, they both exchange harsh words each other on payments issues.
Resultantly,Mazahr Hussain killed Muhammad Naveed in knife attack.
Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities .
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris draw inspiration from historic Pakistan Resolution: APHC leadership22 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police joint operation nets four street crime suspects22 minutes ago
-
Women and children deserve equal enjoyment of all human rights: Speakers22 minutes ago
-
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month29 minutes ago
-
Minister urges to take all stakeholders on board over social media rules, reforms32 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife, child during scuffle, held1 hour ago
-
Six POs held1 hour ago
-
CM appeals masses to become part of tree plantation campaign12 hours ago
-
ECP deadline for filing by-election appeals ends12 hours ago
-
PTI does not want stable government in country: Talal12 hours ago
-
Week-long plantation campaign kicked off at SU's Political Science Park12 hours ago
-
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik12 hours ago