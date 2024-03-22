Man killed over monetary dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man was killed over monetary dispute in knife attack here under the jurisdiction of factory area on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Naveed (29) had taken Rs,10,000 rupees as loan from Mazahar Hussain few days ago.

On the day of incident, they both exchange harsh words each other on payments issues.

Resultantly,Mazahr Hussain killed Muhammad Naveed in knife attack.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities .

Further investigation was under way.