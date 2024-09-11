Man killed over monetary dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) An aged man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that brother of Muhammad Afzal had a monetary dispute with some people while Afzal was trying to make a compromise.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the parties near Sitara Valley-II on Sheikhupura Road during which the accused opened fire and killed Muhammad Afzal (58) on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.