Man Killed Over Monetary Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:19 PM

Man killed over monetary dispute

A man was shot dead over monetary dispute in Kot momin Police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead over monetary dispute in Kot momin Police limits here on Thursday.

According to police sources, a milk seller Arshad Gujjar 42, resident of Chak No. 3 SB and Sarfraz had monetary disupute. Today they exchanged harsh words over the issue. Upon itaccused Sarfraz allegedly opened fire on Arshad. As a result he died on the spot. Police haveregistered case against the accused and started investigation.

