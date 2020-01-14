Man killed over monetary dispute in Faisalabad

A man was shot dead over monetary dispute here in the area Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) -:A man was shot dead over monetary dispute here in the area Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Ashir Javaid, resident of Chak 214-RB used to purchase milk on credit from the shop of Rasheed Ahmad, resident of Chak 75-GB situated at Sitiana road.

However, when the shopkeeper demanded payment (Rs 5000), Ashir Javaid got enraged and opened fire at the victim Rashid in connivance with his accomplices.

The shopkeeper received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

Police took the dead body in custody and started investigation.

The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime.