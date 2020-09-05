UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over Monetary Dispute In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Man killed over monetary dispute in Sargodha

A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Laksiya police precincts on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Laksiya police precincts on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that Qamar Abbas, 24, of Laksiya village had borrowed Rs 3,000 from one Wali Khan some months ago.

On the day of the incident, accused Wali Khan demanded his money from Qamar Abbas. On the issue, they exchanged harsh words. And, in a fit of rage, Wali allegedly shot him dead and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

