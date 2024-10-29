Open Menu

Man Killed Over Monetary Issue

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man killed over monetary issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A 50-year-old man was axed to death over a monetary issue in Sillanwali police

limits on Tuesday.

The police said Muhammad Khan of Chak No 60 SB had a monetary issue with

Ghulam Nabi who killed him and fled.

Later on, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem while

the police had registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

