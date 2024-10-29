Man Killed Over Monetary Issue
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A 50-year-old man was axed to death over a monetary issue in Sillanwali police
limits on Tuesday.
The police said Muhammad Khan of Chak No 60 SB had a monetary issue with
Ghulam Nabi who killed him and fled.
Later on, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem while
the police had registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
