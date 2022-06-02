Man killed over old enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Dera Allah Yar area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the police source, unknown armed men opened fire at the victim identified as Mohammad Amin, killing him on the spot, and fled from the scene. The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigations were underway.