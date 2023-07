(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed and another was injured over an old enmity in Basra Shamywala village here.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 27-year-old Hassan was killed and 17-year-old Fakhir was injured seriously in the exchange of fire. Rescuers shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Pasrur in critical condition.