Man Killed Over Old Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 10:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that accused Nadeem along with his accomplices opened fire on his rival Salabat resident of Chak No.

492-GB to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, Salabat received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a murder case on the complaint of Nawab, brother of the slain, he added.

