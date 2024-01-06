Open Menu

Man Killed Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Man killed over old enmity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity at Bhaid Pulley, Model Town, on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 35-year-old Tazeem Akhtar was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity. The assailant fled the scene. According to family members, they had an old enmity and the opponent party shot him dead and fled. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).

