Man killed over old enmity

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A man was shot dead over an old enmity here in the Chunda area in the limits of Yarik Police station.

According to details, a man named Muhammad Jawad son of Nazir Ahmad belonging to Bahukhel tribe was killed here in the Chunda area.

The local police, after receiving information about the firing incident, reached the site and shifted the body to the hospital for legal formalities.

The reason behind the incident is said to be an old enmity.