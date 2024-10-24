Man killed over old enmity

In village 158-EB Burewala, a man was shot dead due to an old rivalry on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In village 158-EB Burewala, a man was shot dead due to an old rivalry on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Fareed. After the firing, victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Saddar Police Station has registered a case and initiated an investigation against the four suspects involved in the murder.