Open Menu

Man Killed Over Old Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Man killed over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) An old enmity claimed a life in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Saturday.

A police spokesman said one Muzaffar Jatt, a resident of Chak No.104-RB, had an old rivalry with Abdur Rauf Jatt etc.

of the same locality.

Over the issue, accused Abdur Rauf, along with his accomplices, opened fire and killed Muzaffar Jatt near Gourmet Factory Stop.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Same

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

38 minutes ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

55 minutes ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

3 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

4 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

5 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

8 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan