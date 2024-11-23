Man killed over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) An old enmity claimed a life in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Saturday.

A police spokesman said one Muzaffar Jatt, a resident of Chak No.104-RB, had an old rivalry with Abdur Rauf Jatt etc.

of the same locality.

Over the issue, accused Abdur Rauf, along with his accomplices, opened fire and killed Muzaffar Jatt near Gourmet Factory Stop.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, the spokesman added.