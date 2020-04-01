Man killed over old enmity

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A 23-year old man was killed over an old enmity in Jampur tehsil on Wednesday.

According to DSP circle, Chaudhary Fiazul Haq, accused named Yunis, Zafar and Ahsan opened fire on the victim Nadeem when later was present at his friend's home.

It injured him severely and later he succumbed to injuries while shifting to THQ hospital.

DSP said separate cases of murder were registered against accused and started further investigation as well as conducted raids to arrest accused.