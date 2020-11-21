UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over Old Enmity In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:34 PM

A man was killed while another injured over an old enmity in the precincts of Sillanwali police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another injured over an old enmity in the precincts of Sillanwali police station.

The police on Saturday said the Gujjar and the Rajpoot groups of Chak 64 SB had an old enmity over a murder case.

On the day of incident, Ashraf and Irfan of Rajpoot group were going to Sillanwali on a motorcycle when Yaqoob and Ahsan intercepted them near Chak 135 NB and opened firing on them.

Resultantly, Ashraf died on the spot while Irfan sustained bullets wounds.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the THQ Hospital sillanwali.

The police registered a case against the accused and started raids for their arrest.

