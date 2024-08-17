Man killed over old enmity in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity in the Salargah area in the limits of the Taxila Police station on Saturday.

Police sources said that Bilal was going to his house from work when unknown assailants showered bullets over him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Later, his body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at the Tehsil headquarters hospital. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

