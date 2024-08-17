Man Killed Over Old Enmity In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity in the Salargah area in the limits of the Taxila Police station on Saturday.
Police sources said that Bilal was going to his house from work when unknown assailants showered bullets over him, resulting in his death on the spot.
Later, his body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at the Tehsil headquarters hospital. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings7 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft7 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality27 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign27 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods27 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan27 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood27 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods27 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints27 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'27 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded37 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting37 minutes ago