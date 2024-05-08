Open Menu

Man Killed Over Old Feud In Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 08:54 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A man was shot dead over an old feud in a broad-light killing case in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Wednesday, police sources said.

Police sources said Nazar Shah, a driver, was going on his dumper when he reached the Khudda bus stop.

After loading stone crushers from a nearby stone crusher plant, two masked men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and fired bullets over him. As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The assassin managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Later, police reached the spot and moved the body to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for an autopsy. The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

