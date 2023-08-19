Man killed over old rivalry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Thikriwala police station.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, 27-year-old Ali Asghar was present outside his house in Chak No 276-JB Dhandewal where his rivals came and opened indiscriminate fire on him to avenge an old rivalry.

As a result, Ali Asghar received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.