Man killed over old rivalry in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Nishatabad police station on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Ahad Ehsan of Chak No 7-JB Kareem City was travelling on a motorcycle when his rivals Zulfiqar etc opened firing on him near Bawa Chak on Saim Road.

As a result, Ahad received serious bullet injuries and died in the hospitalwhile the accused fled.