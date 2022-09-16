Man killed over personal enmity

A man was killed allegedly due to personal enmity while returning from court on Hyderabad Bypass on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed allegedly due to personal enmity while returning from court on Hyderabad Bypass on Thursday.

The Naseem Nagar police informed that two men riding a motorbike opened fire on 40 years old Muhammad Khan Jagirani, who was riding on another motorbike with his nephew.

The police added that the assailants escaped after killing Jagirani whose dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

According to the police, the slain person hailed from Shikarpur district but he was presently living in Tando Adam town of Sanghar district.

The police said an FIR had not been lodged but the family of Jagirani informed police that Muhammad Khan's nephew could identified the killers.

The police said the attackers and the killed person were locked in a marital dispute besides also fighting legal battle against each other in a court in Jamshoro district.