Man Killed Over Petty Dispute In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:04 PM

Man killed over petty dispute in Sargodha

A man was killed in a firing incident in Johrabad police jurisdiction here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident in Johrabad police jurisdiction here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Muhammad Amin 38, resident of Khoora village had a trivial dispute with Muhammad Zakir Awan.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter, in the fit of rage accused Muhammad Zakir Awan allegedly killed Muhammad Amin by firing and fled from the scene.

The dead body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased's son Muhammad Saleem police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

