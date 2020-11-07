Man killed over petty issue in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead over a petty issue in Bhalwal police limits on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Mazhar Hayyat of chak 17 NB tehsil Bhalwal had an altercation with Amjad over a small issue.

On the day of incident, Amjad opened fire at Mazhar when he was working in his fields. He died on the spot whileaccused Amjad managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered case against the accused and started raids to arrest him.