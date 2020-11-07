UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Petty Issue In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Man killed over petty issue in sargodha

A man was shot dead over a petty issue in Bhalwal police limits on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Mazhar Hayyat of chak 17 NB tehsil Bhalwal had an altercation with Amjad over a small issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead over a petty issue in Bhalwal police limits on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Mazhar Hayyat of chak 17 NB tehsil Bhalwal had an altercation with Amjad over a small issue.

On the day of incident, Amjad opened fire at Mazhar when he was working in his fields. He died on the spot whileaccused Amjad managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered case against the accused and started raids to arrest him.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Man Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Jahnzaib visits Sahulat Bazaars of Bahawalpur, Kha ..

1 second ago

Health deptt to introduce new inter-linked data co ..

2 seconds ago

6 confirmed, 514 suspected new dengue cases in Pun ..

4 seconds ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

5 minutes ago

Swat Youth Inter-Academy Premier League Football t ..

11 minutes ago

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tested negative for coron ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.