Man Killed Over Petty Issue In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over a petty issue here in Bhera police jurisdiction here on Monday.
According to�spokesperson of police, Ghulam Dastgir,36, resident of Rakh Charah village, had a trivial dispute with his relative Muhammad Iqbal.
�On the day of incident, the two men exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage accused Muhammad Muhammad Iqbal allegedly shot dead Ghulam Dastgir ,and fled�from�the scene.�The�body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Concerned police registered case against the accused and started investigation.