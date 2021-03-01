Man killed over petty issue in sargodha

A man was shot dead over a petty issue here in Bhera police jurisdiction here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over a petty issue here in Bhera police jurisdiction here on Monday.

According to�spokesperson of police, Ghulam Dastgir,36, resident of Rakh Charah village, had a trivial dispute with his relative Muhammad Iqbal.

�On the day of incident, the two men exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage accused Muhammad Muhammad Iqbal allegedly shot dead Ghulam Dastgir ,and fled�from�the scene.�The�body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Concerned police registered case against the accused and started investigation.