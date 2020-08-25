UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:44 PM

Man killed over property dispute

A man was killed during cross fire between two rival groups here in village Saroye in the jurisdiction of Mustafabad police on Tuesday

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed during cross fire between two rival groups here in village Saroye in the jurisdiction of Mustafabad police on Tuesday.

According to police, Naik Muhmmad and Hanif had a property dispute,and during exchange of gunshotsbetween the rivals one Sharjeel of Hanif group received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information police reached the spot shifted the body of victim Sharjeel to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Mustafabad police was investing the matter.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Died Man

Recent Stories

Four projects of Higher Education worth trillion o ..

47 seconds ago

European stock markets extend gains at open

48 seconds ago

Russia Records 4,696 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours, ..

56 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.19 a barrel M ..

17 minutes ago

Power supply through 88 feeders remains suspended ..

18 minutes ago

Police sets up special cell for prevention of ice ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.