Man killed over property dispute

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed during cross fire between two rival groups here in village Saroye in the jurisdiction of Mustafabad police on Tuesday.

According to police, Naik Muhmmad and Hanif had a property dispute,and during exchange of gunshotsbetween the rivals one Sharjeel of Hanif group received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information police reached the spot shifted the body of victim Sharjeel to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Mustafabad police was investing the matter.