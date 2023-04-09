Close
Man Killed Over Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Man killed over property dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Property dispute has claimed life of a young man in the area of Roshan Wala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Muhammad Ashraf resident of Chak No.235-RB Niamoana had an old property dispute with Muhammad Ali, etc. of the same locality.

Over this issue, Muhammad Ali along with his two unknown accomplices severely tortured Muhammad Ashraf and hit him with bricks.

As a result, Muhammad Ashraf received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.

