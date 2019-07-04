UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over Property Dispute In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A man killed his young brother and injured the other over a property issue in Langrana police limits.

A police spokesman said Umar Hayat of Chak No 198-JB had killed his younger brother Muhammad Elyas (50) when he was sleeping at his Dera.

In the meantime, another brother Ghulam Fareed tried to save his brother but the assailant also attacked and injured him.

The police took body in custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

