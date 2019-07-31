Man killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

A youth was killed over a property dispute in Bahlak police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) A youth was killed over a property dispute in Bahlak police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Liaqat Ali of Tandlainwala had a dispute with his brother-in-law Umar Hayat. Today, Umar Hayat tortured Liaqat with clubs and killed him while the accused managed to escape.