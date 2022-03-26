UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Property Dispute In Tehsil Havelian

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Man killed over property dispute in Tehsil Havelian

A man was shot dead in the area of Nara police station Tehsil Havelian on Saturday over property dispute

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead in the area of Nara police station Tehsil Havelian on Saturday over property dispute.

According to the details, Saifullah alias Qaiser son of Munsif was shot dead by the three accused Akram son of Munir, Rashid and Afzal sons of Ikram on a land dispute in village Lasan.

Qalandri Jan wife of Sharafat the sister of the slain Saifullah while recording her statement said that the accused have constructed a house in the land of her brother.

She said her brother (Saifullah) tried to stop them for illegal construction, then the father of the accused Akram ordered his sons to kill Saifullah and they had opened fires and killed her brother on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime, Nara police station has registered a murder case under section 302 and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Station Wife Rashid Man Nara Havelian

Recent Stories

Trials of Mass Wrestling on Sunday

Trials of Mass Wrestling on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Iraqi Parliament Delays Vote on President for Seco ..

Iraqi Parliament Delays Vote on President for Second Time

1 minute ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

1 minute ago
 Russian Bid to Shift Energy Trading to Rubles Nonv ..

Russian Bid to Shift Energy Trading to Rubles Nonviable Long-Term - Qatari Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Election rallies, loud speaker, aerial firing bann ..

Election rallies, loud speaker, aerial firing banned for three days in Abbottaba ..

4 minutes ago
 Fawad asks JUI workers to abstain from blocking ro ..

Fawad asks JUI workers to abstain from blocking roads

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>