Man killed over property dispute in Tehsil Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead in the area of Nara police station Tehsil Havelian on Saturday over property dispute.

According to the details, Saifullah alias Qaiser son of Munsif was shot dead by the three accused Akram son of Munir, Rashid and Afzal sons of Ikram on a land dispute in village Lasan.

Qalandri Jan wife of Sharafat the sister of the slain Saifullah while recording her statement said that the accused have constructed a house in the land of her brother.

She said her brother (Saifullah) tried to stop them for illegal construction, then the father of the accused Akram ordered his sons to kill Saifullah and they had opened fires and killed her brother on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime, Nara police station has registered a murder case under section 302 and started an investigation.