Man killed over property dispute; two arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The police have arrested two persons within an hour of a murder in Tarkhani police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that accused Abaad Ali, Nasrullah, etc. had shot dead Amjad at Chak No.44-GB over a property dispute.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Saddar Division to probe the matter, submit a report besides ensuring the arrest of the culprits without any delay.

Therefore, a special team was constituted which started an investigation and succeeded in arresting accused Abaad Ali and Nasrullah within one hour of the incident.

The accused were locked behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.