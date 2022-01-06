Man killed over resistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The robbers shot dead a man over resistance during a dacoity in Batala Colony police limits here on Thursday.

The police said two dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Asif and started looting valuables at gun point. In the meantime, the accused gunned down Asif when he attempted to resist,and fled.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.