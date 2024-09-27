Open Menu

Man Killed Over Resistance During Dacoity Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Man killed over resistance during dacoity bid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A man was killed due to firing by armed outlaws over resistance during a dacoity bid in the limits of the Jouharabad police station,here on Friday.

According to details,Muhammad Khalil(45) r/o Tibba Qaim Deen was riding on a motorcycle when armed outlaws intercepted him near Hamoka Morr.

The man put resistance during a dacoity bid on which armed outlaws opened fire and he died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, police concerned rushed to the spot and took notice of the incident.

Police have recovered wallet,two cell phones and a motorcycle of the victim from the site.

Further investigation was underway.

.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Died Man SITE From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

15 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

20 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

20 hours ago
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

20 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

21 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

22 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

22 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan