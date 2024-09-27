Man killed over resistance during dacoity bid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A man was killed due to firing by armed outlaws over resistance during a dacoity bid in the limits of the Jouharabad police station,here on Friday.

According to details,Muhammad Khalil(45) r/o Tibba Qaim Deen was riding on a motorcycle when armed outlaws intercepted him near Hamoka Morr.

The man put resistance during a dacoity bid on which armed outlaws opened fire and he died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, police concerned rushed to the spot and took notice of the incident.

Police have recovered wallet,two cell phones and a motorcycle of the victim from the site.

Further investigation was underway.

.