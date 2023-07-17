Open Menu

Man Killed Over Resistance During Robbery

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Man killed over resistance during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers killed a man over resistance during a robbery in Millat Town police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said three bandits stormed into the house of Muhammad Shehzad in Chak No 197-RB Bagay Wala and looted cash, motorcycle and other items.

However, the owner produced resistance then the accused tortured and strangled him while the criminals fled away.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation,he added.

