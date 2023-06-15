Man killed over resistance in dacoity bid

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed outlaws looted cattle and killed a man for putting resistance at Mouza Pakka Naich in the jurisdiction of Saddar Alipur police station on Wednesday night.

According to a police spokesman, unidentified armed robbers entered the farmhouse of Sharafat, a resident of Pakka Naich, and held hostage the owner at gunpoint.

The criminals took away four cattle worth over Rs one million and also tortured to death Sharafat when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

Police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident while the body had been shifted to a hospital for conducting an autopsy.

"However, police have also collected evidence from the crime scene while police pickets have been informed across the district to arrest the criminals at the earliest," the spokesman added.