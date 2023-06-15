UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Resistance In Dacoity Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Man killed over resistance in dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed outlaws looted cattle and killed a man for putting resistance at Mouza Pakka Naich in the jurisdiction of Saddar Alipur police station on Wednesday night.

According to a police spokesman, unidentified armed robbers entered the farmhouse of Sharafat, a resident of Pakka Naich, and held hostage the owner at gunpoint.

The criminals took away four cattle worth over Rs one million and also tortured to death Sharafat when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

Police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident while the body had been shifted to a hospital for conducting an autopsy.

"However, police have also collected evidence from the crime scene while police pickets have been informed across the district to arrest the criminals at the earliest," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Alipur Saddar Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

12 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

14 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.