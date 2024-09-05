Man Killed Over Resistance In Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over resistance in a robbery in Rohilan Wali police limits
on Thursday.
The police said two robbers broke into the house of Jameel Shah and
started looting items, including mobile phones.
The accused shot dead
Jameel when put up resistance.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ hospital Rohillanwali.
A case was registered by the police which started investigation.
