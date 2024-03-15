Man Killed Over Resisting Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A person was killed on resistance during an attempted robbery in Saddar police station limits.
According to the police report, the victim has been identified as Jawad Hussain, who was killed by unknown persons near the bridge on 22 WB.
DPO Mohammad Isa Khan reached the spot and ordered to register a case after inspecting the spot.
Esa Khan said special teams including CIA and IT have been formed to trace the criminals immediately.
He assured the victim's family of justice on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather to remain dry in most districts in KP, cold in upper district continue2 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls EU to play role for solution of Kashmir issue11 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city22 minutes ago
-
Need to embody virtues of Hazrat Fatima (RA) in our lives: APHC leader Mirwaiz22 minutes ago
-
Car-bike collision in Hub claims 3 lives1 hour ago
-
Youth killed, brother injured over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'12 hours ago
-
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions12 hours ago
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque12 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept12 hours ago
-
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti12 hours ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza13 hours ago