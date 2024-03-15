Open Menu

Man Killed Over Resisting Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A person was killed on resistance during an attempted robbery in Saddar police station limits.

According to the police report, the victim has been identified as Jawad Hussain, who was killed by unknown persons near the bridge on 22 WB.

DPO Mohammad Isa Khan reached the spot and ordered to register a case after inspecting the spot.

Esa Khan said special teams including CIA and IT have been formed to trace the criminals immediately.

He assured the victim's family of justice on a priority basis.

