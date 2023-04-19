Man killed over resisting robbery in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The armed bandits on Wednesday shot dead a young man for resisting robbery in Wah Model town area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

A 22-year-old Bilal Asghar was standing outside his house when two armed men intercepted him and tried to loot him and as he resisted, they shot him and fled away.

Later his body was shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila for autopsy.

Police registered a case and started investigations.