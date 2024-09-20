Man killed over revenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over revenge in the area of Madina Town police station, here on Friday.

Police said that victim Khalid, resident of Chak 204-GB was returning home after Juma prayer when Faisal, Abdul Kareem, Aslam and others attacked him with sharp-edged weapons in the street, killing him on the spot and fled.

Police reached the site, collected forensic evidence and initiated legal action.

According to police, the accused has revenge on Kahlid as he had filed an application with police for registration of a manhandling case against them.