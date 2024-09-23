Open Menu

Man Killed Over Transaction Dispute In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute over money transactions in Khanewal on Monday.

According to the Police, Nazir Ahmad 55, allegedly killed his relative, Fayyaz Ahmed during the argument.

The altercation escalated and Nazir used a knife to stab Fayyaz, Nazir was apprehended by bystanders during an attempting to flee the scene, .

Upon receiving the report, DSP Jahanian Imdad Hussain Khan and SHO Thatta Sadiqabad Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman arrived with a police team and arrested Nazir on the spot, recovering the murder weapon.

The body of Fayyaz Ahmed has been sent to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian for a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the incident which reportedly involved a transaction of 250,000 rupees between the two relatives.

